Deshaun Watson kicked in face on go-ahead touchdown pass

Getty Images

With two young tackles in the game, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is having to run for his life.

All the while, he has given the Texans’ new life.

Watson was inadvertently kicked in the face by Arden Key, who nearly sacked the quarterback. Watson stayed on his feet and, without use of one eye, threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Darren Fells for the go-ahead touchdown.

The Texans lead 27-24 with 6:26 left.

Fells has five catches for 49 yards and two touchdowns.

Watson stayed on the ground and was helped by the team’s medical personnel before leaving the field. He went to the blue medical tent but returned to the game on the team’s next series.

He is one of many Texans who have kept the team’s athletic trainers and doctors busy.

They already have lost pass rusher J.J. Watt (shoulder) and cornerback Lonnie Johnson (concussion).

The offensive line also has been hard hit.

They began the day without first-round pick Tytus Howard, who remains out with a partially torn medial collateral ligament.

His backup at right tackle, Roderick Johnson, didn’t start because of a stinger.

That left Chris Clark at right tackle. Clark signed Oct. 16.

Then, left tackle Laremy Tunsil limped off in the fourth quarter. The Texans have ruled him out with a shoulder injury.

Clark moved to left tackle and Dan Skipper, who was signed last week, went in at right tackle on the Texans’ go-ahead drive.