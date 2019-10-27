Eagles making plays on the ground

Getty Images

The weather in Buffalo isn’t conducive to kicking, or really passing.

But the Eagles have suddenly started making plays on the ground, and have built a 24-13 lead over the Bulls in the third quarter.

Miles Sanders popped a 65-yard touchdown run to start the second half, and Boston Scott just added a 4-yard scoring run.

The Eagles have run 19 times for 143 yards so far, an impressive balance. But Sanders left the game with a shoulder injury and has been ruled doubtful to return, and Jordan Howard appears to have been shaken up.

The Bills answered Sanders’ big play with a 28-yard catch-and-run score by Devin Singletary, but the ensuing extra point was blocked, the second missed PAT of the quarter.