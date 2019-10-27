Eagles run wild in win over the Bills

AP

It’s probably too soon to say the Eagles are back.

But they at least have their backfield working.

With rushing touchdowns from three different players, the Eagles powered past the Bills for a 31-13 win.

Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Jordan Howard ran for scores in the second half, as the Eagles (4-4) amassed 218 yards on the ground.

It was a reasonable plan, when the winds in Buffalo made it hard to kick or throw, and the Eagles were better able to put together an old-school performance.

The Eagles held the Bills (5-2) to just 98 rushing yards of their own, and coupled with an opportunistic defense (Brandon Graham had a key fumble recovery and a sack), it was enough for the road win.