Eagles run wild in win over the Bills

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 27, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT
AP

It’s probably too soon to say the Eagles are back.

But they at least have their backfield working.

With rushing touchdowns from three different players, the Eagles powered past the Bills for a 31-13 win.

Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Jordan Howard ran for scores in the second half, as the Eagles (4-4) amassed 218 yards on the ground.

It was a reasonable plan, when the winds in Buffalo made it hard to kick or throw, and the Eagles were better able to put together an old-school performance.

The Eagles held the Bills (5-2) to just 98 rushing yards of their own, and coupled with an opportunistic defense (Brandon Graham had a key fumble recovery and a sack), it was enough for the road win.

26 responses to “Eagles run wild in win over the Bills

  1. Is anybody surprised by this? Last week the Bills could barely get past a Dolphins team trying to tank, this week the defense got run over by a mediocre Eagle team while the Josh “Human Turnover Machine” Allen contributed his usual quote of fumbles / ints.

  4. Just popped in to see if Flash the Pats fan is going to hop on yet another Bills article saying that Allen is hot garbage.

    Rough day for the Bills, but more of a flat game than anything else. I’m sure the media will have a field day w/ the “pretender” story, but they’re 5-2 and have the Skins at home next week. This team has some outstanding young talent, but w/ the youth, days like today are inevitable.

    On to Washington, as they say…

  7. “Is anybody surprised by this? Last week the Bills could barely get past a Dolphins team trying to tank, this week the defense got run over by a mediocre Eagle team while the Josh “Human Turnover Machine” Allen contributed his usual quote of fumbles / ints”

    I think what I absolutely love here is that you spent the entire offseason trolling Bills articles and guaranteeing a 4-12 season, and with a loss that takes them to 5-2, you’re trying to play it off like “told ya so!”

    And you guaranteed a Pats SB victory this year, too.

  8. Wait, the Bills only had 98 yards rushing? How is that possible with future HOFer Frank Gore there? Why didn’t they put the ball in has hands and let him take over??? Oh yeah that’s right… because he’s Frank Gore not a real HOFer

  10. A very solid and complete road win for my team. The bills are a solid team, though I agree they were not as good as their record suggested. Every unit and player did a better job. Credit to the coaches and the guys in the locker room for coming together. They played with intensity today and it resulted in a win.

  12. LOL

    The usual Pats trolls dominating the comments. They just couldn’t wait for the Bills to lose one.

    Really says a lot. Still the most insecure fanbase in football, after all of these years of success.

  13. Been to 4 eagles games wearing my teams gear. Never been treated with anything but respect.

    If you go to another teams building and treat the home team with the respect they all deserve you won’t have a problem. Go acting like an a** and I have no sympathy for you.

    Philly is a beautiful city and the people have never been anything but courteous.

  14. Josh Allen 7 games

    1300 yards 7 Tds 7 ints 7 fumbles.

    Yeah , he’s the future all right. The future of SUCK.

    oh and it was HIS fumble that led to what would be the winning TD.

    He not very good. Sorry if that hurts your feelings

  16. What is surprising is that Carson Yutz is so worthless that after all his years in the NFL he is unable to be a consistent passing threat.

  17. billsrthefuture says:
    October 27, 2019 at 4:25 pm
    LOL

    The usual Pats trolls dominating the comments. They just couldn’t wait for the Bills to lose one.

    Really says a lot. Still the most insecure fanbase in football, after all of these years of success.

    ______________________________________________________________

    The only person I see here talking about the Patriots is you. It’s not like you don’t talk about them on other articles, too.

  18. billsrthefuture says:
    October 27, 2019 at 4:25 pm

    They just couldn’t wait for the Bills to lose one.
    ————————————————————————————
    The Bills didn’t “lose’, they got completely destroyed, at home, by a 3-4 Eagles team.

  19. 5 wins against teams with a cumulative record of 6-27 says it all.

    A soft defense and a lousy QB won’t win you a game when it matters.

  20. “The only person I see here talking about the Patriots is you. It’s not like you don’t talk about them on other articles, too.”

    Good thing I didn’t say anyone was talking about the Pats.

    I was saying that Pats fans are the 1st to post here usually. I find it odd. The board of an opposing team who my team had dominated for 20 years is the last place I’d be if the Bills had a run like yours…

  21. Flash1287 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 4:11 pm
    Yeah, I’ll take “I’m seeing ghost” guy
    Over Josh Allen any day.

    Josh Allen = HOT GARBAGE
    ——————————-
    Oh look it’s another Patriots homer coming to a non Patriots article to trash other teams meanwhile his panties get in a bunch when you question the Patriots integrity.

  23. Flash1287 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 4:31 pm
    Josh Allen 7 games

    1300 yards 7 Tds 7 ints 7 fumbles.

    Yeah , he’s the future all right. The future of SUCK.

    oh and it was HIS fumble that led to what would be the winning TD.

    He not very good. Sorry if that hurts your feelings
    ——————————
    Look at the Patriots fanboy gloating. Meanwhile the Patriots are playing as of now but she’s here to gloat about the success that is NOT hers.

  25. I wonder about a guy who sits there just waiting to sate his hatreds and pound away on his keyboard under at least 5 pseudonyms. Football is supposed to be fun, not an emotional rug beating event. I pity people with no life.

  26. Ultraviolet Thunder says:
    October 27, 2019 at 4:41 pm
    What is surprising is that Carson Yutz is so worthless that after all his years in the NFL he is unable to be a consistent passing threat.

    —————————————————-

    You should educate yourself on the NFL instead of just being a hater. You waste your time bashing every team and their players. He’s a better option than 22 quarterbacks in this league right now. Including yours.

    You can put Went’s numbers up against some of the very elite all time. The guy is a better

