Eagles up 11-7 at halftime on Bills

Not only are the Bills not afraid to let their quarterback run, it’s a big part of what they do.

But it backfired before the end of the first half, with a Josh Allen fumble allowing the Eagles to take a 11-7 lead.

Brandon Graham knocked the ball out and recovered it on a planned run by Allen, and with the resulting field position (taking over at the Bills’ 24-yard line), the Eagles were able to find the end zone and get the two-point conversion.

Carson Wentz has picked up after a sluggish start, competing 12-of-17 for 91 yards and the touchdown.

The winds in Buffalo are making the kicking game an adventure (Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka missed a 53-yard attempt before the half), so going for two might be the order of the day.