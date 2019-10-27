Eight sacks, three interceptions help Jaguars beat Jets

Getty Images

We’re not sure if Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was seeing any ghosts in Jacksonville this Sunday, but he certainly saw a lot of the Jaguars defense.

Darnold was sacked eight times and threw three interceptions in a 29-15 loss to the Jaguars. The game came less than a week after Darnold threw four interceptions in a frightful performance against the Patriots in a Monday night loss and leaves the Jets with a 1-6 record in Adam Gase’s first year as their head coach.

The day got off to a good start as Darnold went 7-of-7 for 88 yards and a touchdown on the first offensive possession. He was intercepted by Tre Herndon on the next drive to kick off the rougher stretch of his afternoon. There would be a glimmer of hope when Darnold found Ryan Griffin for a touchdown in the fourth quarter and the defense forced a quick stop, but Darnold threw an interception on the next drive.

Gardner Minshew threw his third touchdown pass of the game a short time later and there wasn’t much doubt left about the outcome. Minshew’s throw to DJ Chark for that score came on third down when he was out of the pocket waiting for something to develop, which comes as no surprise because he regularly did damage to the Jets defense on off-schedule plays.

He did lose a fumble on one first half sack, but the play of the Jags defense meant that the turnover was of little consequence. Josh Allen, Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell all had multiple sacks on the afternoon as the Jaguars feasted on the continually underwhelming Jets offensive line.

The Jags are now 4-4 and next week’s game against the Texans will be a big one for positioning for the stretch run in the AFC South. The Jets will be back in Florida for a game against the Dolphins that’s sure to be the talk of Week Nine in the NFL.