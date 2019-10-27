Freddie Kitchens: We beat ourselves with penalties and turnovers

Getty Images

The Browns turned the ball over on three straight offensive plays in the first half of Sunday’s game in New England and they committed 13 penalties over the entire 27-13 loss to the Patriots.

As you’d imagine, both of those things came up during head coach Freddie Kitchens’s postgame press conference. Kitchens said it is “very evident that that’s what’s getting us beat” while pointing to those things and drew a negative comparison between his team’s work and how their hosts on Sunday take care of business.

“There’s a lot of banners up there,” Kitchens said, via 92.3 The Fan. “They don’t beat themselves. We beat ourselves. Everybody in the locker room understands what needs to change.”

Quarterback Baker Mayfield was on a similar page as his coach after the game. Mayfield called “consistency, discipline and lack of accountability” the biggest problems for the 2-5 Browns as they try to move forward from a three-game losing streak.

Identifying what’s wrong is one thing. Fixing it is another and it remains to be seen if this Browns team can correct the issues that have caused them problems all season.