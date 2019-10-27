Giants schedule players-only meeting

Getty Images

No three words signify a season going down the tubes like, “players-only meeting.” And that’s what the Giants will have tomorrow.

Giants defensive captain Alec Ogletree told the players after today’s loss to the Lions that they need to sit down and clear the air on Monday.

“Ogletree came in, stood up and talked a lot about taking ownership,” a Giants player told Matt Lombardo of NJ.com.

Giants safety Jabrill Peppers said after the game that players realize they need to play better.

“That’s why this s–t sucks,” Peppers said. “We have to execute. It’s on us. It’s not on anybody but us, and we’re going to get that corrected. It’s been three weeks of the same thing. . . . Not coming out of the tunnel ready to play hard, having to fight our way in it, not making enough plays.”

The loss dropped the Giants to 2-6 this season, suggesting that there’s a lot more wrong than one meeting can fix. But the Giants hope it’s a start.