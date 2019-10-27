Holding call strips Saints of TD on final play of first half

Getty Images

The Saints took a shot for a touchdown as the final seconds of the first half ticked away in New Orleans and it paid off with tight end Dan Arnold catching a pass in the end zone.

Or so it seemed. A flag hit the field because left tackle Terron Armstead was caught holding and the Saints wouldn’t get another chance to pad their lead because time was up in the second quarter.

That left the Saints up 10-6 in Drew Brees‘s first game since injuring his right thumb in Week Two. Brees was 20-of-27 for 197 yards during the first half and there was no apparent rust on his relationship with wide receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas had seven catches for 86 yards while being targeted seven times by the longtime Saints quarterback.

Saints running back Latavius Murray scored the only touchdown of the game on an eight-yard scamper in the second quarter. The Cardinals came close to tying the game on their next drive, but Larry Fitzgerald wasn’t able to get both feet inbounds after catching a Kyler Murray pass.

The Cardinals rookie is 9-of-14 for 106 yards, but the Cardinals have not been able to match their success on the ground from last week and have run just 19 offensive plays to 42 for the Saints. Closing that gap would help their chances of closing the gap on the scoreboard.