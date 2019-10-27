J.J. Watt has shoulder injury and Texans trail Raiders 14-10 at halftime

AP

The Texans began the day with a number of injuries to starters. They have more now.

Houston trails the Raiders 14-10 and saw pass rusher J.J. Watt and cornerback Lonnie Johnson leave for the locker room early.

Watt injured his shoulder after tackling Josh Jacobs for a 6-yard loss late in the second half. The Texans list him as questionable to return.

Two plays later, Johnson headed inside to be evaluated for a concussion. The Texans are running out of players in the secondary. They began the day without cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (hamstring/neck) and safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (back/hamstring).

Derek Carr has taken advantage, going 10-of-18 for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a short pass to Hunter Renfrow, who took it 65 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, and found Darren Waller for an 8-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

The Texans scored on a 12-yard pass from Deshaun Watson to Duke Johnson and a 33-yard field goal from Ka'imi Fairbairn.

The Raiders have two sacks of Watson and have harassed him all game. He is 13-of-21 for 123 yards and a touchdown.