J.J. Watt, Lonnie Johnson ruled out by Texans

Getty Images

The Texans are in trouble.

A week after losing to division rival Indianapolis, Houston trails the Raiders 21-13 as Derek Carr has three touchdown passes for the first time this season.

Bigger still, pass rusher J.J. Watt and cornerback Lonnie Johnson won’t be around to help the Texans in their comeback attempt. Both left at the end of the first half, and Houston has ruled them out for the rest of the game.

Watt injured his shoulder after tackling Josh Jacobs for a 6-yard loss with 6:09 in the second quarter. He went into the locker room shortly afterward.

Two plays after Watt’s injury, Johnson headed inside to be evaluated for a concussion.

The Texans are running out of players in the secondary. They began the day without cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (hamstring/neck) and safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (back/hamstring).

It helps explain why Carr is carving them up. He has completed 12 of 21 passes for 217 yards and touchdowns to Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller and Tyrell Williams.

Carr last had a three-touchdown game last Dec. 2 in a loss to Kansas City.