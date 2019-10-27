J.J. Watt tweets confirmation he is out for year

Getty Images

No need to wait for the MRI tomorrow.

Texans defensive end J.J. Watt confirmed his own bad news on Twitter: He is out for the year with a torn pectoral muscle.

Watt initially retweeted a video from the Texans showing Watt tackling Josh Jacobs for a 6-yard loss in the second quarter. The Texans wrote: Look out for No. 99.

Watt replied, “Shoulda told my pec to look out lol”

He then followed with another tweet about the injury being season ending.

“This game can be beautiful and it can also be brutal,” Watt wrote. “Absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to finish the season with my guys and give the fans what they deserve. I truly love this game and can’t stand letting you guys down. Thank you for all of the thoughts & well-wishes.”

Watt had three tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup before leaving the Texans’ 27-24 victory.

Watt, 30, played all 16 games last season after many thought his career might be finished after back-to-back injury-plagued seasons. The three-time defensive player of the year played three games in 2016 before needing a second back surgery and played five games in 2017 before a tibial plateau fracture in his left leg required surgery.

He made only 1.5 sacks in those eight games.

Watt had four sacks this season and has 96 in his career but will have to go through more rehab to get back.