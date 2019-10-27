Jaguars get out to quick 6-0 lead

Getty Images

The Jaguars offense didn’t see any ghosts on the opening drive of Sunday’s game against the Jets and they didn’t encounter much defensive interference either.

Leonard Fournette ran 66 yards on the second play of the game and Gardner Minshew hit Keelan Cole for a six-yard touchdown two plays later to stake the Jaguars to a 6-0 lead. They would not extend it as the previously automatic Josh Lambo missed his first kick of any kind this year.

Lambo did not kick off after the score, so he may have picked up an injury.

The run is Fournette’s second-longest of the season as he also broke free for an 81-yard gain in a 26-24 win over the Broncos. He didn’t score at the end of that run either, but the overall result was still a big positive for the Jaguars.