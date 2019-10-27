Jaguars take 19-7 lead into halftime

Getty Images

The Jets offense got off to a good start in Jacksonville on Sunday, but nothing else went well.

Sam Darnold completed seven straight passes and capped the opening drive with a touchdown pass to tight end Ryan Griffin, but threw an interception on the next drive and took three sacks to end other possessions. The Jaguars followed up their quick start with a 70-yard touchdown to Chris Conley and a pair of field goals that leave them up 19-7 at halftime.

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew has been particularly successful on third downs. He’s passed or run for all five of their conversions and is 14-of-21 for 197 yards and two touchdowns on the afternoon. He may not have wide receiver Marqise Lee in the second half as Lee left with a shoulder injury and his return is considered questionable.

Leonard Fournette has run for 70 yards on nine carries, although a 66-yard run skews just how successful the Jags have been while keeping the ball on the ground.

It’s still better than the Jets, who have 19 yards on 10 carries after 30 minutes of play on Sunday. That hasn’t done much to help Darnold and that needs to change once they get the ball in the second half if they’re going to have much chance of leaving town with a win.