Jared Goff, Cooper Kupp light up Bengals in first half as Rams lead 17-10

AP

The Rams don’t have Brandin Cooks, and won’t have him for the rest of the game, but they do have Cooper Kupp. He is too much for the Bengals today.

The Rams receiver made five catches for 165 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown pass, in the first half to help Los Angeles to a 17-10 halftime lead in London.

The Rams already have 308 yards as Jared Goff has completed 13 of 19 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns. His other score was a 31-yard touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds.

Reynolds entered the day with only two catches this season but has replaced Cooks, who is out with a concussion.

The Rams settled for a 23-yard Greg Zuerlein field goal after reaching the Cincinnati 5-yard line on their first drive. They punted on their fourth and final drive of the half, with the punt the final play of the first half.

But the Rams defense has not had an easy time stopping the Bengals despite having Jalen Ramsey. The Bengals mostly have stayed away from Ramsey, but Andy Dalton has found success elsewhere.

Dalton has completed 15 of 19 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown. He hit Joe Mixon for an easy 1-yard score with 5:18 remaining in the second quarter.

The Bengals have 207 yards.