Jayron Kearse arrested for DWI, possession of a firearm without a permit

Getty Images

Vikings safety Jayron Kearse landed in jail on Sunday morning.

Kearse was arrested in Hennepin County, Minnesota early on Sunday. He faces charges of driving while impaired and possession of a firearm without a permit.

According to multiple reports, the police report states Kearse was spotted pulling his car onto a closed section of a highway around 3:40 a.m. Sunday morning. Kearse was pulled over and police officers suspected he was drunk. Kears was found to have a blood alcohol content of 1.0 and a loaded firearm was found in his car.

“We are aware of Jayron’s arrest and are gathering additional information at this time,” the Vikings said in a statement.

Kearse is in his fourth season with the Vikings. The Vikings beat Washington 19-9 on Thursday night, so they do not have a game this Sunday.