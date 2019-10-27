Josh Jacobs, Tyrell Williams active for Raiders; Texans shorthanded in secondary

Getty Images

The Raiders will have running back Josh Jacobs, who is active for this afternoon’s game against the Texans.

Jacobs missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a shoulder injury before returning on a limited basis Friday. Jacobs was questionable on Friday’s status report.

The Raiders also will have receiver Tyrell Williams, whose foot injury limited him in practice all week, and right tackle Trent Brown, whose calf injury limited him Wednesday and Thursday before he returned to a full practice Friday. Williams was questionable, while Brown was expected to play.

The Raiders’ inactives are linebacker Dakota Allen, receiver Keelan Doss, defensive end Kasim Edebali, quarterback DeShone Kizer, defensive tackle Corey Liuget, offensive tackle Brandon Parker and receiver Marcell Ateman.

The Texans are shorthanded in the secondary, with cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring), cornerback Johnathan Joseph (hamstring/neck) and safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (back/hamstring) all out.

Rookie Lonnie Johnson Jr. will start at corner along with new addition Gareon Conley, whose first game with the Texans comes against his former team. Keion Crossen will man the nickel, with Jahleel Addae at safety.

The Texans’ other inactives are receiver Will Fuller V (hamstring), inside linebacker Tyrell Adams, offensive lineman Greg Mancz (concussion) and offensive tackle Tytus Howard (knee).

Roderick Johnson will start at right tackle for Howard.