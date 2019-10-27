Josh Reynolds scores with Brandin Cooks out

AP

The Rams reached the Cincinnati 5-yard line on their first drive but couldn’t cash in with a touchdown. They found the end zone on their second drive.

Josh Reynolds, who had only two catches for 34 yards in the first seven games, caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff. Reynolds replaced Brandin Cooks, who is out with a concussion. The Rams lead 10-3.

Cooks was diagnosed with a concussion in a game against Seattle in 2018, left the Super Bowl with a head injury and entered concussion protocol in Week Five this year after a game against Seattle, according to Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.

Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Reynolds have taken up the slack for the Rams.

Kupp already has four catches for 101 yards, and Woods has two receptions for 35 yards.

The teams traded field goals with Greg Zuerlein good from 23 yards and Randy Bullock making a 28-yarder before Reynolds’ score.