Justin Britt’s knee injury “looks like” a torn ACL

Seahawks center Justin Britt left Sunday’s win over the Falcons in the first half with a knee injury and it appears that will be the last time we see him on the field this season.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Britt’s injury was one that is going to require surgery and a long rehab period if the initial diagnosis is confirmed.”

“It looks like an ACL, it acts like it,” Carroll said during his postgame press conference.

Britt has started every game for the Seahawks this year and he’s started all but two games since joining the team in 2014. Joey Hunt took over at center and will likely be the starter against the Buccaneers next week as well.