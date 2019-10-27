Lions hold on to beat Giants

Getty Images

A stubborn Giants team wouldn’t go away today in Detroit, but the Lions pulled out a hard-fought win that they absolutely needed in the end.

The Lions’ win, by a final score of 31-26, was not extremely impressive, as they couldn’t put away a Giants team that has not been good this season. But the victory snapped a three-game losing streak and brought them back to .500, 3-3-1 on the season.

Both quarterbacks put up good numbers. Giants rookie Daniel Jones completed 28 of 41 passes for 322 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions, while Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had 25 completions in 32 attempts, with three touchdowns and one interception.

The Giants fell to 2-6, and their season is going nowhere, but they have to be encouraged by the play of Jones, who is looking like the franchise quarterback the Giants thought he would be. He won’t win much with this Giants team, but perhaps he can show enough for the remainder of his rookie year to inspire confidence that he’s the man to lead this team going forward.