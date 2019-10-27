Malcolm Jenkins: We needed this game at this point in season

Getty Images

Back-to-back losses to the Vikings and Cowboys made this past week a difficult one for the Eagles as they faced questions about their ability, their leadership and just about everything else about their team.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins‘s leadership and play came in for specific criticism from former Eagles corner Orlando Scandrick. The Eagles refuted some of Scandrick’s claims on Friday and Jenkins posted six tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit to send a rebuke of his own in the 31-13 victory.

After the win, Jenkins said the tough week led to a more unified team on Sunday.

“I think the guys in this room, we respond to adversity,” Jenkins said, via Dave Zangaro of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I think it brings us together. I think, more so where we are as a team right now, we needed this game at this point in the season.”

The Eagles will try to keep it going against a reeling Bears team next weekend before a bye week that will offer them a chance to recharge for the final weeks of the season.