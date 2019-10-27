Marquise Goodwin inactive for the 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers are going to have their new wide receiver on the field this afternoon, but they’ll be without one of the old ones.

Marquise Goodwin is among the inactives for the 49ers today against the Panthers.

Goodwin missed practices on Thursday and Friday while dealing with a personal issue.

The 49ers added former Broncos wideout Emmanuel Sanders last week, and he’ll get his first action.

Also inactive for the 49ers are starting tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey, quarterback C.J. Beathard, cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and defensive lineman Jullian Taylor.

For the Panthers, the inactives are led by quarterback Cam Newton, along with outside linebacker Christian Miller, tackle Greg Little, wide receiver Greg Dortch, offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann, and defensive end Bryan Cox, Jr. They only have 52 on the roster, so they only had to deactivate six.