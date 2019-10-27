Mike Evans sets Buccaneers record for career catches

Getty Images

Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans made the 431st catch of his career, setting a new team record for career receptions. It topped the 430 James Wilder had from 1981-89.

Appropriately, Evans’ record-setter came on a touchdown catch.

He caught a 2-yard fade from Jamies Winston over the top of Logan Ryan to give Tampa Bay a 23-17 lead with 11:11 remaining in the third quarter.

Evans now has nine catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

He caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Winston with 15 seconds left in the first half.