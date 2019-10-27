Miles Sanders says shoulder “should be fine”

Getty Images

Rookie running back Miles Sanders made a big play early in the third quarter of Sunday’s win over the Bills when he broke loose for a 65-yard touchdown run.

Sanders wasn’t on the field much longer, however. He left the game after injuring his shoulder and would not return before the end of the 31-13 win.

After the game, Sanders said that X-rays didn’t show anything concerning to the team’s medical staff.

“It’s pretty fine. X-rays were cool,” Sanders said via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I don’t know nothing else yet. But I should be fine, hopefully.”

Sanders had 74 rushing yards and caught three passes for 44 yards for a productive day before the injury. They’ll hope to have him available against the Bears in Week Nine.