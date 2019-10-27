NFL fines Christian Wilkins $10,527 for unsportsmanlike conduct

AP

Christian Wilkins called throwing a punch early in last Sunday’s game “extremely selfish.”

The Dolphins defensive lineman paid a price.

Not only was Wilkins ejected on the second play, only 33 seconds into the game against the Bills, but the NFL fined him $10,527 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Wilkins threw a punch at Bills offensive lineman Cody Ford on an incomplete pass Josh Allen intended for Cole Beasley. The 15-yard penalty gave the Bills a first down, helping them to a 39-yard field goal by Stephen Hauschka and early 3-0 lead.

Wilkins also had an unnecessary roughness penalty in Week Four against the Chargers, drawing coach Brian Flores’ ire.