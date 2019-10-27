Panthers try to make things interesting

Getty Images

The Panthers trailed 27-3 at halftime, and there was very little sense things were turning around.

But a few minutes into the third quarter, they at least have a pulse.

The Panthers put a quick safety on the board, and followed with a Christian McCaffrey touchdown and two-point coversion to cut the lead to 27-13.

Making up a two-touchdown deficit won’t be easy against the 49ers defense, but it’s the first time the Panthers offense had any pop. San Francisco had six sacks in the first half.

McCaffrey’s 40-yard touchdown run came after Bruce Irvin dropped Jimmy Garoppolo in the back of the end zone.