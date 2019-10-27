Patriots defense gets in the end zone, Browns down 10-0

Getty Images

The Patriots offense wasn’t able to get in the end zone after driving the ball to the Cleveland 1-yard-line in the first quarter, but the defense was able to get there a short time later.

Browns running back Nick Chubb coughed up the ball on a second down run and Dont'a Hightower scooped the ball up with nothing between him and the end zone but empty space. The 26-yard touchdown put the Patriots up 10-0 on the game.

Chubb appeared to get the Browns back in business on the next drive when he rumbled through the defense for a 55-yard gain into New England territory. Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones stripped the ball from Chubb, however, and the Patriots recovered to put the offense back on the field.

It’s the fourth touchdown of the season by the Patriots defense. They’ve only given up three to opposing offenses.