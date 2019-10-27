Patriots hit 8-0 with 27-13 win over Browns

Posted by Josh Alper on October 27, 2019, 7:37 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Patriots gave up their first points since the first half of Week Six on Sunday, but the wait for their first loss of the 2019 season will go on at least one more week.

New England forced three early turnovers to build a 17-0 lead and then scored 10 straight points in the second half on their way to a 27-13 win over the Browns. The victory is the 300th of Bill Belichick’s head coaching career over the regular season and postseason with the first coming as the Browns coach against the Patriots in 1991.

In addition to making that history, the win also leaves the Patriots 8-0 with a trip to Baltimore next on the schedule.

Those three turnovers turned into 14 points as Dont'a Hightower returned a fumble for a touchdown and Tom Brady hit Julian Edelman for a score a few plays after Lawrence Guy picked off a Baker Mayfield shovel pass. That touchdown drive was only 11 yards and the Patriots would put together a more elaborate 84-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter after the Browns closed within a touchdown.

That drive was something of an outlier as the Patriots offense struggled to find their way into the end zone for much of the afternoon. Tom Brady was 20-of-36 for 259 yards, including a screen to James White that turned into a 59-yard gain that set up Edelman’s second touchdown of the game in the third quarter.

Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu had two catches for 23 yards in his Patriots debut while Edelman led the way with eight catches for 78 yards.

The offense didn’t overwhelm the Browns and kicker Mike Nugent had one field goal blocked while missing another, but the defense made sure neither got in the way of the Patriots winning the game. They sacked Mayfield five times and he got up from the last of them with a grimace on his face.

One of those sacks came on a fourth-and-16 from deep inside Browns territory in the fourth quarter. There’s nothing odd about going for it while down three scores at that point, but the Browns initially lined up to punt and false started before putting the offense on the field.

Tracy Wolfson of CBS said the team false started on purpose in order to protect their only remaining timeout and head coach Freddie Kitchens will surely be asked about that after the game. He’ll likely be asked about the lack of discipline shown by 13 penalties, two failed replay review challenges and what he plans to do to stop the bleeding that his team has done over the course of their current three-game losing streak.

Answers to the last one would be most welcome for a 2-5 team, although one imagines Kitchens would have already provided them if they were close at hand.

30 responses to “Patriots hit 8-0 with 27-13 win over Browns

  1. Congrats to the G.O.A.T. of NFL head coaches on his 300th win! The fact that Shula and Halas have more wins is largely irrelevant. What distinguishes Belichick as the best ever has been: (1) his ability to be so dominant in an era of relative parity in the NFL; and, (2) the fact that he has done so having to wear so many different “hats”—de facto general manager, head coach, de facto defensive coordinator, etc.—or “hoodies,” as the case may be.

  5. Could have been even more points from the offense, but Brady did better today and didn’t turn the ball over. Defense was great, although they need to shape up their run defense because Chubb was destroying them. They have Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram coming up can’t play like that. Regardless 8 and 0 is great. Go Pats!

  9. Browns played a great game against the undefeated Patriots!!!! Even after three straight giveaways. The refs didn’t do the browns any favors either. They are on Brady and Belicheks nuts so bad it is not even funny! Pathetic!

  11. They have big holes in the O line, making running the ball ugly. No placekicking game to speak of. How do you miss 2 at home? They aren’t as good as they appear. However, they are very good at making the other team look terrible.

    “We don’t beat you. We make you beat yourselves.” – 2019 New England Patriots

    If it is sustainable, I’ll take it. Go Patriots!

  14. Expected! What’s Baker and Freddie’s excuse now? Maybe there really are ghosts in the Patriots defense!

  16. An ugly win but I’ll take it. The Patriots have no competition in the AFC since Manning retired. See you in Miami folks.

  17. This was not a satisfying win at all. The game honestly shouldn’t even have been close. Newhouse is garbage, they still need a tight end who can dominate like O.J. Howard, and it’s time to stop relying on the defense to do most of the work. As evident in this game, they failed to generate a consistent pass rush on Mayfield, which could become a problem against better offenses.

  19. Rhode Island Patriots Fan says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:37 pm
    Congrats to the G.O.A.T. of NFL head coaches on his 300th win!

    ——

    A career defined by getting fired from Baltimore after a failed attempt at coaching in Cleveland followed by a career in New England of consistently getting caught cheating regularly. In fact has zero legitimate rings as a HC as each one has been mired in cheating controversies. Not “the GOAT.” Not even in the running. 300 asterisk containing “wins” by the biggest cheater in sports history.

  20. GoDawgs2019 says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:42 pm
    The refs didn’t do the browns any favors either.
    ————————————————————–

    With all the undisciplined play, bad decisions and even worse coaching hey certainly didn’t merit any ‘favors’ by any stretch of the imagination. That was some truly dumb football they were playing today.

  21. A career defined by getting fired from Baltimore after a failed attempt at coaching in Cleveland followed by a career in New England of consistently getting caught cheating regularly. In fact has zero legitimate rings as a HC as each one has been mired in cheating controversies. Not “the GOAT.” Not even in the running. 300 asterisk containing “wins” by the biggest cheater in sports history.

    Are you even trying to make sense? Spygate was 12 years ago and Brady let some air out of the balls. That makes it all illegitimate..

  22. Kitchens is an idiot with zero control of his team. Why they put all that talent in his hands is mystifying. Jeff freaking Fisher would have been a better choice to lead that team. They should have just given the full time gig to Gregg Williams.

  23. Those two offensive PI calls on the Browns (Wiping out two big plays) were total BS. Browns could have been in this game but kept shooting themselves in the foot over and over. The Pats defense looked mortal to me. Giving up 159 yards on the ground and a 7.2 average. I know they can only play who is on their schedule, but their opponents have a combined 13-35 record. I’m interested to see when they play the Ravens,Eagles, Cowboys and Texans et al…This team can’t run the ball, have questions on the O-Line and an unsettled receiving corps. They will have the East wrapped up by Thanksgiving but are NOT going undefeated.

  24. I don’t exactly know how you beat Bellichick in the playoffs when he has defensive pieces like this. I thought this would be a defensive first team and a dominant one at that, and it’s exceeded all expectations.

  25. However, they are very good at making the other team look terrible.

    “We don’t beat you. We make you beat yourselves.” – 2019 New England Patriots

    When you have a personified hilarity at QB from the opposition ( yes, that includes Mayfield), what do you expect to happen?

  27. FootballSeasonRules says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:44 pm
    This was not a satisfying win at all. The game honestly shouldn’t even have been close. Newhouse is garbage, they still need a tight end who can dominate like O.J. Howard, and it’s time to stop relying on the defense to do most of the work. As evident in this game, they failed to generate a consistent pass rush on Mayfield, which could become a problem against better offenses.
    ———————————————
    They had five sacks… and numerous QB hits and hurries. What game were you watching?

  28. Congrats to Bill Belichick, one of the greatest to ever do it. 300 wins is impressive no matter what. The Patriot defence is like the electric company, they can light you up or shut you down, thanks to the coaching of Belichick.

  29. venomraider says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:47 pm
    Rhode Island Patriots Fan says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:37 pm
    Congrats to the G.O.A.T. of NFL head coaches on his 300th win!

    ——

    A career defined by getting fired from Baltimore after a failed attempt at coaching in Cleveland followed by a career in New England of consistently getting caught cheating regularly. In fact has zero legitimate rings as a HC as each one has been mired in cheating controversies. Not “the GOAT.” Not even in the running. 300 asterisk containing “wins” by the biggest cheater in sports history.
    ———-
    Boo hoo! Let’s make things up… If the NFL had a commissioner with even a shred of honesty, there would have been no fabricated “scandals…”

  30. venomraider says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:47 pm
    Rhode Island Patriots Fan says:
    October 27, 2019 at 7:37 pm
    Congrats to the G.O.A.T. of NFL head coaches on his 300th win!

    ——

    A career defined by getting fired from Baltimore after a failed attempt at coaching in Cleveland followed by a career in New England of consistently getting caught cheating regularly. In fact has zero legitimate rings as a HC as each one has been mired in cheating controversies. Not “the GOAT.” Not even in the running. 300 asterisk containing “wins” by the biggest cheater in sports history.

    And the angels called the Raiders have a long history of cheating:

    PEDSgate (9x since 1989) • Raidergate (70s) • Salarycapgate (2010) • Playergate (1980) • Sequestergate (1981) • Tankgate (2003) • Squishygate (1976) • Stablergate (70s) • Spygate (60s) • Stickumgate (70s & 80s)

