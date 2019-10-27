Pregame workout will determine Keenan Allen’s status

Getty Images

The Chargers are set to go down to the wire before making a decision on wide receiver Keenan Allen‘s status for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

Allen injured his hamstring in practice this week and did not participate in the team’s workouts on Thursday or Friday. Allen was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week.

According to multiple reports, the Chargers will wait to make a call on Allen until after he’s gone through a pregame workout in Chicago on Sunday.

Allen has not missed a game since suffering a season-ending injury in the first week of the 2016 season. He leads the Chargers with 564 receiving yards and is second in catches behind Austin Ekeler.