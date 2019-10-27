Report: Aqib Talib turned down chance to be traded

Getty Images

The Rams may not be finished making cornerback trades.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams are open to dealing some veterans in the last year of their contracts, and cornerback Aqib Talib declined the chance to be dealt last week.

Talib is on injured reserve because of fractured ribs suffered in Week Five against the Seahawks. But they waited nearly two weeks to put him on IR, meaning the possibility of a return for the final two weeks of the regular season is all that remains.

Talib’s in the final year of his deal, so a team would have to be confident in their postseason chances to even consider dealing for him.

Of course, cutting payroll would ostensibly help them extend new cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who arrived after they dealt cornerback Marcus Peters to Baltimore.