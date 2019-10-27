Report: DeAndre Hopkins not on trade block, but teams are calling Texans

Getty Images

The NFL’s trade deadline is on Tuesday and there have been many reports about players who might be dealt before time is up.

Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has not been part of those discussions, but that apparently isn’t stopping some from dreaming up ways to bring Hopkins to their team.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that teams have been calling the Texans about making a deal for Hopkins. The Texans have not put Hopkins on the trade block and they have rebuffed those calls, but Glazer adds interest teams are expected to keep making calls until the deadline passes.

At 4-3, the Texans are very much in contention for a playoff spot in 2019 and that makes it very difficult to believe any call is going to persuade them to continue that push without Hopkins. Should that be proven wrong, it will likely go down as the biggest trade to go down before this year’s deadline.