Rex Burkhead back in lineup for Patriots

Running back Rex Burkhead has missed the last three Patriots games, but his absence from the lineup comes to an end on Sunday.

Burkhead is active for the first time since Week Four. He had been listed as questionable with the foot injury that’s made him an observer lately.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman, safety Patrick Chung and wide receiver Gunner Olszewski are also active after drawing questionable tags. Right guard Shaq Mason had the same designation, but his ankle injury will keep him from playing on Sunday.

Running back Damien Harris, tight end Ryan Izzo, tight end Matt LaCosse, cornerback Joejuan Williams and defensive lineman Byron Cowart are also inactive for New England.

As expected, cornerbacks Greedy Williams and Denzel Ward will be active for the Browns. Wide receiver Taywan Taylor, wide receiver Damion Ratley, safety Damarious Randall, safety Sheldrick Redwine, defensive end Chris Smith, tackle Kendall Lamm and defensive tackle Eli Ankou are inactive for the visiting team.