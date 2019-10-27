Robby Anderson hopes he’s still a Jet after trade deadline

Getty Images

The Jets had another deflating defeat on Sunday afternoon and their dreadful start to the 2019 season has marked them as possible sellers ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Wide receiver Robby Anderson and defensive lineman Leonard Williams have both been mentioned as players that could be on the move and both players addressed questions about that possibility after the game. Anderson said a trade hasn’t been on his mind and that he hopes a 29-15 loss to the Jaguars wasn’t his final game with the team.

“I can’t call it. It’s a business. God forbid that was my last game as a Jet, it would be disappointing to go out like this,” Anderson said, via NJ.com. “I don’t want it to ever get misconstrued or mistaken that my all has been to get us to the top, to the Super Bowl. Hopefully I’m still here and I can continue to try to pursue and work on that. But I can’t call it.”

Williams says he has thought about the possibility of a deal and said he’s dealing with it by trying to “take my emotions out of it and let what happens happen.”