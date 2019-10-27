Rodney Hudson carted off with lower leg injury

Getty Images

Raiders center Rodney Hudson was on the injury report during the week with an ankle injury. He was a full participant in Friday’s practice.

But he didn’t last long in Sunday’s game.

Hudson was carted off in the first quarter with a lower leg injury. He is questionable to return.

He was having a hard time putting any weight on his right leg as he walked off at the end of a first-down run with 6:01 remaining in the first quarter.

Andre James replaced Hudson.

Hudson did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday before his full participation Friday. It is unknown whether his latest injury is related to his ankle injury.

The Raiders began the game with their entire starting offensive line for the first time this season. It didn’t last long.

The Raiders also are without defensive lineman Josh Mauro, who is questionable to return with a groin injury.

The Raiders and Texans are tied 7-7, having traded first-quarter touchdowns. The Raiders scored on their longest reception of the season on a 65-yard catch-and-run by Hunter Renfrow against a depleted Texans secondary. But the Texans tied it up with a 12-yard touchdown catch by Duke Johnson.