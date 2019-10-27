Ryan Tannehill throws touchdown pass for 7-3 Titans lead

Getty Images

The Bucs reached the Tennessee 4-yard line on their first drive but could not punch it in. They had to settle for a chip-shot field goal.

They used a 43-yard defensive pass interference penalty on LeShaun Sims, who grabbed Bucs receiver Mike Evans as the ball arrived, for the early score.

On the Titans’ second snap — Jason Pierre-Paul‘s first of the season — Pierre-Paul sacked Ryan Tannehill. Tampa Bay forced a punt but gave it right back.

Center Ryan Jensen snapped the ball as Jameis Winston appeared to be changing the play. The ball hit Winston in the facemask Isaiah Mack recovered for the Titans at the 10-yard line.

Tight end Jonnu Smith caught a 5-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill for a 7-3 Titans lead.