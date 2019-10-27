Sam Darnold opens with seven straight completions and a touchdown

Getty Images

Sam Darnold had a rough Monday night against the Patriots.

Sunday against the Jaguars is off to a much better start. Darnold hit on all seven passes he tried during the Jets’ opening possession, including a short strike to tight end Ryan Griffin that he ran in for a 24-yard touchdown. Sam Ficken‘s extra point put the Jets up 7-6 after a drive of nearly eight minutes.

The Jets looked like they might have to settle for punting the ball away after eking into Jacksonville territory, but they went for it on fourth-and-one and got the conversion on a Bilal Powell run.

Darnold’s throws accounted for 88 of the 92 yards that the Jets traveled on the scoring drive. He only had 86 yards against the Patriots, so the ghosts of that performance may be behind him.