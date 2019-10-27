Seahawks center Justin Britt out with knee injury

Getty Images

The Seahawks had just gotten their offensive line back together, after injuries forced them to adjust.

And the adjustments are going to have to continue.

Center Justin Britt just went down with a left knee injury, and has already been ruled out the rest of the game.

The Seahawks had been without left tackle Duane Brown and right guard D.J. Fluker in recent weeks, and now have to get used to Joey Hunt at center.

The Seahawks lead 3-0 in the first quarter, after settling for a field goal after a promising opening drive.