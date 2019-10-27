Seahawks hammering Falcons, up 17-0

AP

Dan Quinn can only hope this game isn’t a referendum on his future.

If it was, he may not make it to the second half.

The Seahawks are clobbering the Falcons, on the scoreboard (17-0) and thematically.

Chris Carson has already run for 73 yards and a touchdown in the second quarter, as the Seahawks are content to keep the ball on the ground. So far, 117 of their 173 yards have come on the ground.

When they’ve needed to pass, it was easy enough, as D.K. Metcalf‘s touchdown grab was wide open, as if the Falcons weren’t aware of what was going on at the moment.

Putting backup quarterback Matt Schaub (in for the injured Matt Ryan) in that kind of hole is untenable and unfortunate, but that could be said of their season as a whole.