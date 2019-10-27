Seahawks send Falcons to sixth straight loss

Getty Images

The Falcons were struggling, back when their starting quarterback was in the lineup.

Without former league MVP Matt Ryan, they got behind early and stayed that way.

The Seahawks cruised to a relatively easy 27-20 win over the Falcons, a game which was never in much doubt. The Seahawks led 24-0 at halftime and kept the Falcons at arm’s length the rest of the afternoon.

Seattle (6-2) bounced back from last week’s loss to the Ravens in fundamental fashion, running well against the Falcons’ defense.

Chris Carson finished with 90 yards and a touchdown, and the team ran for 151 yards. Coupled with a clean Russell Wilson game (two touchdowns and 182 yards passing), it was more than enough.

For the Falcons (1-7), it was their sixth straight loss heading into the bye week, which means all anyone will be wondering about is the future of coach Dan Quinn.

Matt Schaub and the replacements didn’t do much to help his case, as they offered cosmetic yards but little threat. Schaub’s stat line might have looked good (39-of-52 for 460 yards, with a touchdown and an interception), but other than an 11-point outburst (?) in the third quarter, there was never much doubt.