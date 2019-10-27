Titans have only 70 yards but hold a 17-15 halftime lead

Getty Images

The Titans have only 70 yards in the first half, but they lead 17-15.

Tennessee started its two touchdown drives at the Tampa Bay 10 and the Tampa Bay 6, needing one play and three plays to cash in off Jameis Winston turnovers.

Winston was charged with a fumble, but it was center Ryan Jensen‘s fault for snapping the ball as Winston was changing the play. Isaiah Mack recovered at the 10, resulting in a 5-yard toss from Ryan Tannehill to Jonnu Smith.

Two possessions later, Winston had a pass sail on him. Malcolm Butler returned the pass intended for Chris Godwin 23 yards to the Bucs 6-yard line. Tannehill threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Tajae Sharpe.

The Bucs defense has done its part otherwise.

Jason Pierre-Paul recorded a sack on his first play of the season, which was the Titans’ second play from scrimmage, and Shaq Barrett made his 10th sack of the season.

The Bucs settled for three Matt Gay field goals, from 22, 48 and 24 yards, stalling at the Tennessee 4 and 6-yard lines on two red zone possessions.

But Tampa Bay got within two points before the half as Winston found Mike Evans for a 9-yard touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the half. The two-point conversion failed.