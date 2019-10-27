Week Eight early inactives

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of kickoff.

Seahawks at Falcons

Seahawks: S Delano Hill, DL Quinton Jefferson, WR Gary Jennings, CB Tre Flowers, S Quandre Diggs, WR John Ursua, RB C.J. Prosise

Falcons: QB Matt Ryan, CB Desmond Trufant, G James Carpenter, RB Ito Smith, RB Qadree Ollison, DL Deadrin Senat, CB D.J. White

Buccaneers at Titans

Buccaneers: TE O.J. Howard, G Alex Cappa, LB Jack Cichy, CB M.J. Stewart, C Nate Trewyn, DE Patrick O'Connor, WR Amara Darboh

Titans: TE Delanie Walker, CB Adoree' Jackson, LB Sharif Finch, CB Chris Milton, WR Darius Jennings, OL Aaron Stinnie, OL Kevin Pamphile

Eagles at Bills

Eagles: LB Nigel Bradham, WR DeSean Jackson, T Jason Peters, RB Darren Sproles, DT Timmy Jernigan, CB Avonte Maddox, G Nate Herbig

Bills: RB T.J. Yeldon, WR Isaiah McKenzie, TE Tommy Sweeney, OL Ryan Bates, G Ike Boettger, LB Matt Milano, S Kurt Coleman

Chargers at Bears

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, RB Justin Jackson, K Michael Badgley, LB Jatavis Brown, DT Brandon Mebane, DT Justin Jones, DT Cortez Broughton

Bears: DB Duke Shelley, LB Josh Woods, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, OL Alex Bars, TE Bradley Sowell, WR Riley Ridley, DL Brent Urban

Giants at Lions

Giants: WR Sterling Shepard, CB Corey Ballentine, LB Devante Downs, LB Tae Davis, G Chad Slade, T Eric Smith, QB Alex Tanney

Lions: CB Darius Slay, DT Mike Daniels, CB Amani Oruwariye, QB David Blough, G Beau Benschawel, DL Kevin Strong, OL Oday Aboushi

Broncos at Colts

Broncos: CB Bryce Callahan, S Will Parks, T Jake Rodgers, T Calvin Anderson, TE Troy Fumagalli, DL Jonathan Harris, DE Adam Gotsis

Colts: WR Deon Cain, OL Le’Raven Clark, DT Carl Davis, CB Pierre Desir, DL Tyquan Lewis, RB Jonathan Williams, CB Quincy Wilson

Bengals at Rams (in London)

Bengals: WR A.J. Green, CB Darqueze Dennard, T Cordy Glenn, CB Dre Kirkpatrick, DE Carl Lawson, G John Miller, QB Jake Dolegala

Rams: RB Malcolm Brown, LB Clay Matthews, LB Bryce Hager, S Jake Gervase, OL Austin Corbett, OL Jamil Demby, DT Greg Gaines

Cardinals at Saints

Cardinals: RB David Johnson, DE Zach Allen, RB D.J. Foster, WR KeeSean Johnson, RB Alfred Morris, OL Lamont Gaillard, DL Michael Dogbe

Saints: RB Alvin Kamara, TE Jared Cook, CB Patrick Robinson, WR Tre'Quan Smith, OL Nick Easton, OL Ethan Greenidge, DE Carl Granderson

Jets at Jaguars

Jets: LB C.J. Mosley, TE Chris Herndon, T Kelvin Beachum, DL Henry Anderson, LB Neville Hewitt, LB Albert McClellan, RB Trenton Cannon

Jaguars: DT Dontavius Russell, WR C.J. Board, OL Brandon Thomas, RB Devine Ozigbo, LB Leon Jacobs, LB Najee Goode, LB Quincy Williams