Who’s on the trade block? In theory, almost everyone

As the trade deadline approaches and the Sunday Splashers! try to peg the names that may or may not be available, there’s a basic reality to keep in mind: Almost every player is available, in theory.

Teams can, and will, insist that a player isn’t going to be traded. And then, once they get an offer they can’t refuse for that player, they’ll simply act like they never said what they said. Indeed, the strategy for getting the best return for a player includes taking the position that the player won’t be traded, because in many cases the best leverage in trade talks comes from a persuasive and credible vow to keep the player in place.

Case in point: The Jaguars insisted they weren’t trading Jalen Ramsey. Until they got an offer of two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick, and they traded him.

As a result, almost any player is available to be traded. And any report or public statement regarding a player not being available means only that the team has yet to get an offer they can’t refuse.

But they still could. And that applies to almost any player, on any team. Although contenders would be less inclined to trade key players, there’s an offer in theory that a team won’t reject, for almost any player not named Patrick Mahomes.

So is Bengals receiver A.J. Green available? Yes, if the Bengals get an offer they can’t refuse.

Is Washington tackle Trent Williams available? Yes, if Washington gets an offer it can’t refuse.

Is Broncos linebacker Von Miller available? Yes, if the Broncos get an offer they can’t refuse.

And on and on that list goes. By Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET, we’ll know whether the Bengals, Washington, the Broncos, or anyone else has gotten an offer he can’t refuse.

But keep this one final point in mind. Some teams are just too dysfunctional to know when they’ve gotten an offer they can’t refuse. Which ultimately could be the biggest reason for players like Green and Williams to not be traded.