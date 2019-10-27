Xavier Woods gets $28,075 fine for hit on Alshon Jeffery

Getty Images

The NFL fined Cowboys safety Xavier Woods $28,075 for unnecessary roughness.

Officials penalized Woods for a hit on Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery on the Eagles’ only touchdown drive. Woods received an unnecessary roughness penalty for a hit on a defenseless receiver in the first half.

Following the play, Woods had a run-in with an Eagles athletic trainer, who went onto the field to check on Jeffery.

Woods downplayed the incident afterward, calling it “nothing.”

He had a tackle, an interception and a pass breakup in the Cowboys’ 37-10 win.