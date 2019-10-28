49ers estimate Matt Breida limited with an ankle injury

Getty Images

The 49ers, of course, didn’t practice Monday, but they still were required to turn in an injury report since they play Thursday.

They estimated running back Matt Breida as limited with an ankle injury that took him out of Sunday’s game after 19 snaps. Coach Kyle Shanahan was unsure after the game how serious Breida’s injury was.

The 49ers are deep at running back. They used four of them Sunday, with Tevin Coleman getting 11 carries, Breida 11, Raheem Mostert nine and Jeff Wilson two.

Wilson left with a stinger Sunday but did not appear on Monday’s report. Mostert (knee) was on it, getting an estimation of a limited practice.

The 49ers listed fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee), offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey (knee) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (foot) as out.

Defensive end Dee Ford (quad), offensive tackle Justin Skule (knee, foot), offensive tackle Joe Staley (fibula) and tight end Levine Toilolo (groin) were limited.