49ers getting offers for C.J. Beathard

If the 49ers want to move third quarterback C.J. Beathard in the next 28 hours, they’ll apparently have that opportunity.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, the 49ers have taken calls from multiple teams offering late-round picks for a guy they’re not using at the moment.

Beathard has been inactive for all seven games this year, after losing the backup job to Nick Mullens. He started 10 games his first two seasons, with mixed results (12 touchdowns, 13 interceptions) for some shabby teams.

Teams are apparently offering picks in the “sixth-round range,” but the 49ers invested a compensatory third-rounder for him in 2017 (104th overall), and seem inclined to keep him.

At least unless someone makes a better offer between now and Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.