Aaron Jones not shocked to lead league in TDs

Getty Images

Packers running back Aaron Jones might not have expected the 159 receiving yards.

But the fact he scored a pair of touchdowns in the Packers’ win over the Chiefs last night doesn’t surprise him. In fact, it’s written on his bathroom mirror with the rest of his goals

“No, it’s not a surprise to me,” Jones said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “That’s one of my goals. I write down my goals there on my mirror at home, so you’ve just got to keep working toward that. Should’ve had two more. Got called back.”

Having the two that were called back (and gloriously celebrated with the worm) might have been overkill. He now has 11 totals rushing and receiving touchdowns, one more than Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey (10).

His listed goals for the year are to lead the league in total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns and receiving touchdowns. He’s second in rushing touchdowns at the moment, and while they’re lofty goals, it’s not a surprise to his teammates he’s achieving at a high level.

“Maybe not leading the league in touchdowns, but he’s pretty talented,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “I think the scheme is obviously giving him opportunities to do a lot more out of the backfield. We’re splitting him out and throwing the ball to him. We kind of caught lightning in a bottle a couple times. We hit him on a 50-yard slant and go and then hit a screen pass for 70 or whatever. He’s a talented guy. Very proud of him and Jamaal [Williams], those guys have got a bunch of touchdowns this year. They’ve got to be feeling pretty good.”

The fact he did it all last night while taking a break to get his shoulder X-rayed (he was questionable at one point, but obviously returned) made his night that much more impressive.