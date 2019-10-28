Andy Reid on late punt: “You can be questioned either way on it”

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid made a costly decision with 5:13 left in the fourth quarter on Sunday night, punting on fourth-and-3 near midfield. The Packers ran out the clock and the Chiefs never got the ball back.

So why didn’t Reid go for it on fourth-and-3?

“It didn’t work out,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “You can be questioned either way on it. I thought it was the right thing to do at that time.”

Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt initially seemed to vindicate Reid by booming a phenomenal punt that was downed at the 2-yard line, but when the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t make a stop, it turned out that the Chiefs had just punted away their last chance.

Reid would have been better off going for it, and this continues a long theme in Reid’s career of doing a good job getting his team ready to play — many thought they were doomed without Patrick Mahomes — only to lose the game with bad decisions late in the game. Reid deserves credit for having his team in the game at the end with Matt Moore at quarterback, but he also deserves the criticism he’s receiving for not leaving Moore on the field and trusting his offense to gain three yards.