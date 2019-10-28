Baker Mayfield bemoans lack of accountability and discipline

Posted by Mike Florio on October 28, 2019, 11:08 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Browns have lost five of seven games. After their latest loss, quarterback Baker Mayfield made some pointed public comments regarding mistakes that are causing too many penalties.

“It’s just non-disciplined,” Mayfield told reporters regarding the rash of penalties, “guys not being focused on doing their job. It starts first and foremost with me, to be a leader every single down. Get our guys lined up, make sure that we’re set, we’re paying attention because if we can’t use cadence we’re hurting ourselves. Any time we try to use a double count, it seems like we’re false starting a little bit, but we’ll get the discipline part fixed, the accountability. Like I said, we’ve pointed out the problem, now we have to execute it on Sundays. Once again, I feel like we had a great week of practice, we just didn’t translate it.”

It’s a fairly simple concept, and it’s unclear why it’s happening. As Mayfield said, part of it falls to him. Part of it also falls to the coaching staff. Regardless, Mayfield has had enough of it.

“Stuff that we’ve already pointed out the problem and haven’t fixed it? Yeah, it’s frustrating,” Mayfield said. “Very frustrating. I hate to keep saying it again, but everything is in front of us. But to get to where we want to go, we’ve got to take care of business one week at a time, and it starts tomorrow. It starts [with] preparation for the Broncos.

So what needs to happen to erase the mistakes?

“I just think everyone has to be singular focused on doing your job, not worrying about what’s going on on the outside,” Mayfield said. “We have to be willing to sacrifice the ultimate price to get to what we talked about preseason, our ultimate goals. We have to be able to sacrifice stuff each and every day. Time, focus. It’s going to be a long stretch, but our guys are capable of doing that, and so it’s my job to make sure we do that each and every day. Like I said earlier, it starts tomorrow.”

Mayfield thinks that, ultimately, the indiviuals need to commit to doing what needs to be done.

“[W]e just need to be harder on ourselves,” Mayfield said. “The accountability thing is making sure everybody’s locked in each and every play. I can’t have eyes on everybody at every single time, neither can the coaches. It’s got to be within the position groups in making sure everybody’s in the right place at the right time.”

Whether it’s Mayfield, the coaches, or the makeup of the individual players, something is wrong with a Browns teams that entered the year with unreasonably high expectations. These lingering mistakes show just how unreasonably high the expectations were — and how badly the Browns failed to get them under control.

Ultimately, the Browns didn’t accidentally become one of the worst teams in football. While much progress has been made, years of dysfunction can’t quickly be wiped away, just because the team won some games it wasn’t expected to win after ownership fired coach Hue Jackson. The team still needs the right collection of players and coaches to become what it was presumed to be — and the more players they acquire with a mindset like Mayfield’s, the sooner they’ll get to where they’re trying to be.

35 responses to “Baker Mayfield bemoans lack of accountability and discipline

  2. the more players they acquire with a mindset like Mayfield’s, the sooner they’ll get to where they’re trying to be.

    I’m not so sure about that one. I mean, he’s sort taking responsibility. That’s a decent start. But he’s also talking vaguely about “accountability.” So who isn’t holding players accountable? Coaches? Himself?

  3. I suspect Kitchens is a lot like Wade Phillips. A great coordinator but not enough of a disciplianian to be a head coach. I suspect he’s not feared by his players.

  4. Well Baker, the loaf of bread toss/fumble into the teeth of NE’s defense is a great place to start…
    Talk about lack of discipline and focus..LOL.
    #bust

  5. The Browns’ contribution to the lore of football wisdom:

    1) Don’t let a homeless guy choose your quarterback
    2) Don’t let your rookie QB choose your head coach

    A fine legacy.

  9. Could see this coming a mile away. Tremendous talent. But a lot of emotion and a lot character with a first year HC that’s probably in way over his head right now. Not a good mix early on, but at least it appears they’re starting to realize that.

  13. I noticed Odell disgusted on a missed pass by Baker in yesterday’s game. Early on, I said this team would start to implode when the losses came. I believe we’re starting to witness it now…

  15. I felt Baker was the lone bright spot for the Browns yesterday. He showed a lot of poise vs the Pats D. He made a number of big league throws. And he never lost his patients. He never forced anything. It’s not his fault the Browns hired an inexperienced OC to be their head coach.

  16. kevpft says:
    October 28, 2019 at 11:16 am

    ______________
    3) When you have the greatest Coach of all time, keep him.

  18. As a Ravens fan it baffles me that the Browns have had YEARS and YEARS of top end 1st round pics and haven’t been able to build that into something successful. The culture in Cleveland should be one of “a storied franchise that has the most representatives in the HOF”, not the “factory of sadness”.

  19. Hmm… Sounds like “DO YOUR JOB. FOCUS ON THE DETAILS. BE ATTENTIVE.” Why in quotes? That is the sign that the Patriots see every day going into work. There is a similar sign on the way out which I don’t remember as well. “Shut out the noise” is the general concept. Those 6 statements should be on every work place door. And the disciple to follow them will give you a better chance at success.

  21. I think the Browns have had at least 2 illegal shift penalties every game this season. And half of those look like they’re because Baker is trying to haphazardly audible into a different play at the line. You can see the “WTF?!” look on Kitchens’ face every time it happens. This team is sloppier and more undisciplined than most high school football teams.

  23. Funny how so many people thought that the Browns were gonna be the cat’s meow this year; and then they started playing real games and people remembered “Oh yeah, they’re still the Browns.”.

  24. kurdishpats1 says:
    October 28, 2019 at 11:12 am
    Is he going to be accountable for handing the ball off to a Dlineman?

    _______________________

    That was one of those surreal moments where you ask yourself “did that really just happen?” That’s pretty embarrassing.

  27. factschecker says:
    I felt Baker was the lone bright spot for the Browns . . . he never lost his “patients.”
    ==

    Are you trying to tell us he’s a doctor, too, or does he just play one on TV?

  30. ”not worrying about what’s going on on the outside,” Says the guy who allows anyone on social media that is critical to live inside his brain. Winning that offseason SB is making it tough to repeat.

  31. Congratulations Browns you have taken the crown away from the 2010 Dream Team Eagles as the most overhyped team ever.

  32. My jaw dropped upon seeing that shuffle pass. If Baker keeps pulling those stunts he’ll need to get a bigger vacuum for his fall back career.

  33. I’m not ready to count ON or count OUT Baker. But the overall problem with the Browns has generally been with the a carousel of coaches, the front office and ownership. Not practicing the things that make the great and consistent franchises relevant year after year (see Steelers, Packers & Patriots as examples).

  34. “I suspect Kitchens is a lot like Wade Phillips. A great coordinator but not enough of a disciplianian to be a head coach. I suspect he’s not feared by his players.”
    _____________

    Compared to Kitchens, Wade Phillips is Vince Lombardi.

  35. So let me see if I have this right. Beckham Jr throws Baker-Kitchens under the bus for not getting him the ball and straying from original the game plan vs New England.
    So now we have Baker in return throwing his offense line under the bus.

    There are only two ways this team gets turned around offensively. They either trade Beckham Jr by tomorrow. Or Kitchens and Baker finally grow a pair and call out Beckham Jr. Who is and never will be a leader btw.

