Baker Mayfield bemoans lack of accountability and discipline

The Browns have lost five of seven games. After their latest loss, quarterback Baker Mayfield made some pointed public comments regarding mistakes that are causing too many penalties.

“It’s just non-disciplined,” Mayfield told reporters regarding the rash of penalties, “guys not being focused on doing their job. It starts first and foremost with me, to be a leader every single down. Get our guys lined up, make sure that we’re set, we’re paying attention because if we can’t use cadence we’re hurting ourselves. Any time we try to use a double count, it seems like we’re false starting a little bit, but we’ll get the discipline part fixed, the accountability. Like I said, we’ve pointed out the problem, now we have to execute it on Sundays. Once again, I feel like we had a great week of practice, we just didn’t translate it.”

It’s a fairly simple concept, and it’s unclear why it’s happening. As Mayfield said, part of it falls to him. Part of it also falls to the coaching staff. Regardless, Mayfield has had enough of it.

“Stuff that we’ve already pointed out the problem and haven’t fixed it? Yeah, it’s frustrating,” Mayfield said. “Very frustrating. I hate to keep saying it again, but everything is in front of us. But to get to where we want to go, we’ve got to take care of business one week at a time, and it starts tomorrow. It starts [with] preparation for the Broncos.

So what needs to happen to erase the mistakes?

“I just think everyone has to be singular focused on doing your job, not worrying about what’s going on on the outside,” Mayfield said. “We have to be willing to sacrifice the ultimate price to get to what we talked about preseason, our ultimate goals. We have to be able to sacrifice stuff each and every day. Time, focus. It’s going to be a long stretch, but our guys are capable of doing that, and so it’s my job to make sure we do that each and every day. Like I said earlier, it starts tomorrow.”

Mayfield thinks that, ultimately, the indiviuals need to commit to doing what needs to be done.

“[W]e just need to be harder on ourselves,” Mayfield said. “The accountability thing is making sure everybody’s locked in each and every play. I can’t have eyes on everybody at every single time, neither can the coaches. It’s got to be within the position groups in making sure everybody’s in the right place at the right time.”

Whether it’s Mayfield, the coaches, or the makeup of the individual players, something is wrong with a Browns teams that entered the year with unreasonably high expectations. These lingering mistakes show just how unreasonably high the expectations were — and how badly the Browns failed to get them under control.

Ultimately, the Browns didn’t accidentally become one of the worst teams in football. While much progress has been made, years of dysfunction can’t quickly be wiped away, just because the team won some games it wasn’t expected to win after ownership fired coach Hue Jackson. The team still needs the right collection of players and coaches to become what it was presumed to be — and the more players they acquire with a mindset like Mayfield’s, the sooner they’ll get to where they’re trying to be.