Bears feel there’s time left for Mitchell Trubisky to improve

Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Nagy’s decision to take a knee rather than try to get a closer field goal or into the end zone before kicker Eddy Pineiro missed from 41 yards in the final seconds of Sunday’s 17-16 loss to the Chargers has largely been seen as a sign of low confidence in the offense’s ability with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback.

If that’s the case, the confidence level isn’t low enough to replace Trubisky with Chase Daniel. Nagy said on Monday that Trubisky, who had two turnovers in the fourth quarter Sunday, will start against the Eagles in Week Nine.

Nagy also said that Trubisky made “a lot of really good throws” while posting a line of 23-of-35 for 253 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception. The coach saw one bad miss to wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, but added that he believes there’s time left for Trubisky to show the improvement that the Bears have been looking for all season.

“Yes, there is,” Nagy said, via ESPN.com. “And we understand that we didn’t get the win, but we felt there was definitely an improvement. We’re going to make sure that we keep our noses to the grind, we stay positive, we stay really positive because that’s who we are.”

Those thinking positively will note that the Bears posted season highs in rushing yards and total offensive yards during the loss. Others will point out that all of that only added up to one touchdown in a game when they needed more to actually come up with a win.