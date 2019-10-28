Bill Belichick on Lamar Jackson: “He’s definitely a problem”

Posted by Mike Florio on October 28, 2019, 12:45 PM EDT
Two weeks ago, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll talked up Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson before Seattle hosted Baltimore. And that didn’t keep Baltimore from winning the game.

With six days to go until the Patriots get their first shot at trying to slow down the best quarterback from the 2018 draft class, New England coach Bill Belichick already is talking up Jackson.

“[H]e’s very fast and he’s definitely a hard guy to handle,” Belichick told reporters on Monday. “That’s definitely a problem. He’s fast and that’s really a big problem. A lot of times he just outruns people. I mean, he’s got good moves, too. . . . [A] lot of times he just outruns people with his speed.

“Catching him is an issue, especially when he keeps the ball. A lot of times he’s running against a defensive end and the ends just aren’t fast enough. They have him but they don’t have him. He’s a problem. He’s definitely a problem.”

He’s more than a problem — he’s an MVP candidate who is becoming the dual-threat quarterback that he was at Louisville, with his skills translating well to the NFL game. Buoyed by that win in Seattle, the Ravens will emerge from the bye hoping to tighten up the race for the top seed in the AFC.

Although Belichick-coached defenses typically fare very well against first- and second-year quarterbacks. Belichick-coached defenses also have struggled at times with mobile quarterbacks. Combine that with the reality that John Harbaugh-coached Ravens teams have competed well against the Patriots, and next Sunday night’s game on NBC could be a very good one.

24 responses to “Bill Belichick on Lamar Jackson: “He’s definitely a problem”

  2. He just needs to get the passing game locked down. Once he has that, him and Mahones could be the best QBs of the next generation.

  3. LameMar is not really an issue. You defend him like other fake QB’s. You defend the run and shadow him and dare him to pass. The NFL has seen plenty of this type of running back who completes as many throws as running attempts. Once you take away his ability to run and to force him to throw from the pocket, he is nothing… well nothing but a bad hair day and an incomplete pass.

  4. Patriots defense being compared to their 16-0 offense. It’s appropriate because the season ending will have the same result of a loss in the postseason. Most unimpressive least intimidating 8-0 team in league history. Product of a historically weak schedule.

  5. NFLGuru says:
    October 28, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    He just needs to get the passing game locked down
    ———————————————————————————-
    Just the passing game? That’s it?

  6. It should be close….. for about the 1st Quarter…..
    Pats will have 2 spies on Jackson & be stuffing the box…. they will make him beat them thru the air & the Pats secondary is too good for him to be able to do that!!
    Brady will have BOTH Harry & a better/ more prepared Sanu in the offense & Guard S Mason should be back as well…….
    Pats 30-17 & only because it’s on the road…..

  7. The only way to prevent Jackson from taking off is to keep him in the pocket. That is a big ask. People keep on complaining that the Pats have a cupcake schedule. Starting on Sunday night,it gets very challenging. Should be a great game.

  8. Look I recognize all the achievements with NE. Wins, superbowls, all that. but Maybe it’s just me, it starts to get boring n not much excitement as a fan of the sports that watch other teams play on sundays.

  9. BB should really worry about his O-Line and his sputtering offense. The Ravens is different animal from the other teams they played. That being said, if they can stop Jackson from running then they’ll win.

  10. Jackson really is very elusive and seems to have better awareness this year. But the Pats have a lot of great players on defense. It’ll be very interesting to see how Belichick handles it; he always seems to have an answer for any defensive question.

  11. Ultraviolet Thunder says:
    October 28, 2019 at 12:52 pm
    Brilliant analysis. I wonder why the 11 teams he's beaten in 14 career games haven't tried to do that.
    ————————————————
    Brilliant analysis. I wonder why the 11 teams he’s beaten in 14 career games haven’t tried to do that.

  13. Belichick is about to give the league the blueprint on how to shut down Lamar. Just sit back and watch.

  14. IMO Pats fans are gettimg a little over excited. Balti is a tough place to win. Line is suspiciously low. Despite the usual whining about the sched amd the refs, Pats D is legit. I think this is gonna be a rock fight.

  16. Man to man, 8 in the box. Whatcha gonna do? The Pats have plenty of experience with guys like this. He’s not Wilson, he’s not Rodgers, he’s not Mahomes.

  17. Jackson is an average 63% passer, about 12 yds per completion, but leads the team in rushing with 6.9 yards per. Contain the run, make him throw.

  18. The second best offense will face the second best defense. Ravens will be well rested and are flying high after beating the Seahawks in Seattle. Ravens appear to be gaining momentum just as the Patriots are losing it.

    Patriots win 16-14.

  19. Jackson has been better than I expected this year. He’s still got room to improve passing but he’s got a lot of potential. I think this should be a close game.

  20. Gonna be a low-scoring slugfest. Lamar against that Pats D is clearly the match-up to watch. NE will try and stack the box but not sure that will matter since Baltimore’s identity is being physical and running the ball regardless. I’m not convinced you can really stop Lamar, only contain him. Bill hasn’t seen Lamar yet and I think that will be a factor here.Lamar will make 1 or 2 plays in a game where there aren’t many to be had.

    21-17 Ravens, give the Pats their first of only a few losses.

  21. Belichick always tries to take away a team’s biggest threat. Taking Lamar Jackson away is going to be a tall order,but if Cleveland beat these guys,so can the Pats. There’s lots of film to study. Lots of preparation needed for this one,and it should be one of the better games this season.

  22. Man to man, 8 in the box. Whatcha gonna do? The Pats have plenty of experience with guys like this. He’s not Wilson, he’s not Rodgers, he’s not Mahomes.

    ___________________________________

    He is Lamar Jackson

  23. In the Belichick era regular season, Patriots are 7-1 against the Ravens, with the lone loss a 1-pointer in Baltimore on a last second FG Belichick argues was not inside the upright.

    The Patriots struggle more against the Ravens at home in the postseason (2-2).

  24. Doesn’t matter who the QB is in Baltimore, they always seem to give the Patriots trouble.

    They’re like the Dolphins…but with talent.

