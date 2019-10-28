Bill O’Brien calls chances of another trade between “slim and none”

Getty Images

The Texans lost defensive end J.J. Watt for the rest of the season when he tore his pectoral during Sunday’s win over the Raiders and head coach Bill O’Brien had a pretty simple answer Monday to a question about replacing Watt in the lineup.

O’Brien said “no one person is going to take the spot of a Hall of Fame player” and it’s hard to argue with that assessment of what the three-time defensive player of the year brings to the field with him. That said, they are going to have to fill his spot on the defensive line and one might wonder if a trade before Tuesday’s deadline might be a way to increase their options.

The Texans don’t have much draft capital left after dealing for Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills, Duke Johnson and Gareon Conley this year and O’Brien, who has driven those deals in the absence of a General Manager, called another trade unlikely.

“I would say the chances of any transaction like that happening today are slim and none, but never say never,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

The trade deadline is on Tuesday afternoon, so there’s still time for something to develop that makes O’Brien change his mind about standing pat.